200528-N-MA259-1009 SASEBO, Japan (May 28, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Nicholas Gould, from Marshalltown, Iowa, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, finishes concrete by creating a clean edge on the concrete footers at the construction site. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 to prevent the deterioration of their equipment and increase their lethality within the region. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Caleb Lennon)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 02:16
|Photo ID:
|6233476
|VIRIN:
|200528-N-MA259-1009
|Resolution:
|1200x939
|Size:
|205.26 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, AICHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo support Naval Beach Unit 7 [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Caleb Lennnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT