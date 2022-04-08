US Navy Seabee with Australian Roots

At age 36, Utilitiesman 3rd Class Daniel Silvester, currently with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served five years in the Royal Australian Navy before enlisting in the U.S. Navy.



Silvester grew up in Sydney. His family has a military history of serving in every war dating back to World War I.



Silvester joined the Australian Navy as a logistics specialist. He mentioned that the process of being selected for the Australian Navy is very competitive.



“You have to have good grades and life experience to get in,” said Silvester. “Most 18-year-olds get turned away for a few years. Boot camp over there is no joke. Australians can be tough, and they will really push you physically to get the best out of you.”



Silvester reminisces about finding his happy place to get through the tough training.



“I thought about my wife and my daughter a lot. I believe they gave me the strength to get through it,” said Silvester.



After completing technical training, he was stationed aboard Her Majesty's Australian Ship (HMAS) Waterhen. Three months later he trained with the Army, preparing him for a Middle-East deployment.



He flew out of Darwin, Australia, to Al Minhad Air Base, a joint military base in the United Arab Emirates.



“We were all geared up and ready to board an AC-130 Hercules,” said Silvester. “After taking my seat, we were instructed to take off our vests and sit on them to protect ourselves in case we were attacked from below.”



After a couple of weeks, he was sent to a ship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in support of Operation Slipper, an Australian Defense Force contribution to the war in Afghanistan.



Upon returning, he was assigned to Australian Clearance Diving (ACD) Team One for logistical support.



“It was a great experience,” said Silvester. “I had to step up and take over from my leading seamen. I worked really hard, and I was able to provide support for all 14 groups within ACD Team One.”



After ACD Team One, he joined HMAS Success, a battle tanker that was tasked with Commander Task Force 73, which was refueling and re-enforcing international waters in the South China Sea.



Nearing the Chinese Islands, not long after being out to sea, the captain of the ship relayed to Silvester that the radar was inoperable, and explained the importance of his responsibility to request a new one by the time the ship reached Singapore in five days.



“Talk about pressure,” said Silvester. “I searched on all our supply chain systems. All the lead times were months out. I suddenly had this idea that I would ask a ship that was going into dry dock to remove and send their radar to us as a priority. As our ship returned to Singapore, I could see a forklift carrying a massive box. It was our radar. I couldn’t believe we got it.”



While he was assigned to HMAS Success, Silvester was also a member of the standing sea fire party team, whose job was to respond to any fires and toxic hazards onboard the ship.



During the last six months of his time in the Australian Navy, he had the opportunity to join a Fleet Navy marching team that performed drills in front of national leaders. During this time, he was able to meet the Australian Prime Minster, the French President, and the German Chancellor.



On a sports day during a port visit to Darwin, Silvester met a group of Seabees that inspired him to join the U.S. Navy.



“I love America and everything it stands for,” said Silvester. “In the Australian Navy, I made the equivalent rank of E-6, but I had plans to leave and join the U.S Navy, so I had to leave the promotion on the table.”



When it comes to staying in or getting out of the Navy, Silvester said he’s still deciding. He says most of the people he works with are younger than him, but they are awesome people. He says it makes him feel very young at heart.

