U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo support Naval Beach Unit 7

200528-N-MA259-1010 SASEBO, Japan (May 28, 2020) Builder 1st Class Remie Acosta, from Lawrence, Massachusetts, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, finishes concrete during the placement of footers at the construction site. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 to prevent the deterioration of their equipment and increase their lethality within the region. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Caleb Lennon)

