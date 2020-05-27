U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo support Naval Beach Unit 7

200527-N-MA259-1012 SASEBO, Japan (May 27, 2020) Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley (front), from St. Francisville, Louisiana, ties down a pedestal stub out while Utilitiesman 2nd Class Jordan Gouge, from Lawton, Oklahoma, checks the elevation of the pedestal formwork. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 to prevent the deterioration of their equipment and increase their lethality within the region. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Caleb Lennon)

