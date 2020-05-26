Detroit District Senior Hydraulic Engineer Chris Warren conducts a reconnaissance survey of an empty Sanford Lake after Sanford Dam was breached by floodwaters on May 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 Location: MIDLAND, MI, US