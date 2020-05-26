Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empty Tittabawassee River [Image 4 of 10]

    Empty Tittabawassee River

    MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by BOBBY PETTY 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The east fork of the Tittabawassee River is now empty, after the area was inundated by floodwaters May 19, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 23:40
    Location: MIDLAND, MI, US 
    GALLERY

    Sanford Dam failure
    Sanford Dam failure
    Michigan Highway 30 Bridge failure
    Empty Tittabawassee River
    American Flag: Tattered, but still flying
    Sanford Dam Assessment
    An empty Sanford Lake
    An empty Tittabawassee River
    An empty Sanford Lake
    An empty Sanford Lake

    TAGS

    Michigan
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Flood
    Army Corps
    Detroit District
    Dam Failure

