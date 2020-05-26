Detroit District Senior Hydraulic Engineer Chris Warren (left) conducts a reconnaissance survey of an empty Sanford Lake with Sanford Fire Chief Jerry Cole, after Sanford Dam was breached by floodwaters on May 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

