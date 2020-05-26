Detroit District Senior Hydraulic Engineer Chris Warren (left) conducts a reconnaissance survey of the Sanford Dam with Sanford Fire Chief Jerry Cole, after the dam was breached by floodwaters on May 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 23:40 Photo ID: 6232937 VIRIN: 200526-O-QH057-325 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 9.71 MB Location: MIDLAND, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sanford Dam Assessment [Image 10 of 10], by BOBBY PETTY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.