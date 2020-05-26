Sanford Dam failure

Detroit District Senior Hydraulic Engineer Chris Warren (left) confers with Edenville and Sanford officials after floodwaters breached the Sanford Dam, emptying most of Sanford Lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

