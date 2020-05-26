Detroit District Senior Hydraulic Engineer Chris Warren (left) confers with Edenville and Sanford officials after floodwaters breached the Sanford Dam, emptying most of Sanford Lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 23:40
|Photo ID:
|6232933
|VIRIN:
|200526-O-QH057-679
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.08 MB
|Location:
|MIDLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sanford Dam failure [Image 10 of 10], by BOBBY PETTY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT