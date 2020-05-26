Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sanford Dam failure [Image 1 of 10]

    Sanford Dam failure

    MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by BOBBY PETTY 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Sanford Lake was inundated by floodwaters on May 19, 2020, following the Edenville Dam failure, emptying most of the lake downstream. USACE is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

