Sanford Lake was inundated by floodwaters on May 19, 2020, following the Edenville Dam failure, emptying most of the lake downstream. USACE is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 23:40
|Photo ID:
|6232932
|VIRIN:
|200526-O-QH057-527
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.37 MB
|Location:
|MIDLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sanford Dam failure [Image 10 of 10], by BOBBY PETTY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
