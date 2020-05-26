Detroit District Senior Hydraulic Engineer Chris Warren conducts a reconnaissance survey of a State Highway 30 bridge near Edenville, washed out by the east fork of the Tittabawassee River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 23:40
|Photo ID:
|6232934
|VIRIN:
|200526-O-QH057-821
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|MIDLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan Highway 30 Bridge failure [Image 10 of 10], by BOBBY PETTY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT