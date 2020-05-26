Michigan Highway 30 Bridge failure

Detroit District Senior Hydraulic Engineer Chris Warren conducts a reconnaissance survey of a State Highway 30 bridge near Edenville, washed out by the east fork of the Tittabawassee River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

