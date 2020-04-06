Women of West Point

Lt. Col. Lisa Jaster was 37 years old and a mother of two when she graduated from Ranger School in 2015. She was the first female Army Reserve Soldier to earn the Ranger tab and the third female overall. Jaster graduated from West Point in 2000 and branched engineers.
More than 5,000 women have graduated from the U.S. Military Academy since 1980
