    Women of West Point [Image 6 of 15]

    Women of West Point

    PANAMA

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Then Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, USACE South Atlantic Division commander, overlooks the newest expansion of the Panama Canal during senior leader engagements in Panama. (Photo by Capt. Josh Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:44
    More than 5,000 women have graduated from the U.S. Military Academy since 1980

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Long Gray Line
    Women of West Point

