Women of West Point

Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb has served as the Dean of the Academic Board at the U.S. Military Academy since June 2016, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Jebb graduated from West Point in 1982 and played in the first Army-Navy volleyball game while a cadet.

