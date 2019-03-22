Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women of West Point [Image 12 of 15]

    Women of West Point

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Lt. Col. Anne McClain, Class of 2002, said it took 10,000 right decisions from the age of 3 to become the first female West Point graduate to fly to space. (Photos Courtesy of NASA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2019
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:43
    Photo ID: 6230379
    VIRIN: 190322-A-A3342-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women of West Point [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than 5,000 women have graduated from the U.S. Military Academy since 1980

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Long Gray Line
    Women of West Point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT