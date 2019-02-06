Lt. Col. Anne McClain, Class of 2002, spent 6 1/2 months aboard the International Space Station from December 2018 to June 2019. She is the first female West Point graduate to become an astronaut. (Photo Courtesy of NASA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2019 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:43 Photo ID: 6230381 VIRIN: 190602-A-A3342-1001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women of West Point [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.