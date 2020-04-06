Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women of West Point [Image 15 of 15]

    Women of West Point

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Col. Kristin Baker, Class of 1990, retired from the Army at the end of May following a 30-year career. Her last post was serving as the director of outreach for the Army talent management task force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:43
    Photo ID: 6230389
    VIRIN: 200601-A-A3342-1002
    Resolution: 1186x1280
    Size: 365.11 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women of West Point [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point
    Women of West Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than 5,000 women have graduated from the U.S. Military Academy since 1980

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Long Gray Line
    Women of West Point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT