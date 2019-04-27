Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb has served as the Dean of the Academic Board at the U.S. Military Academy since June 2016, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2019 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6230377 VIRIN: 190427-A-QG670-266 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.31 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women of West Point [Image 15 of 15], by Brandon OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.