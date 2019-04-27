Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women of West Point [Image 10 of 15]

    Women of West Point

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2019

    Photo by Brandon OConnor 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb has served as the Dean of the Academic Board at the U.S. Military Academy since June 2016, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2019
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:44
    Photo ID: 6230377
    VIRIN: 190427-A-QG670-266
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    This work, Women of West Point [Image 15 of 15], by Brandon OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than 5,000 women have graduated from the U.S. Military Academy since 1980

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Long Gray Line
    Women of West Point

