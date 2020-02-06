Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 7 of 7]

    Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A member of the Romanian military delegation attempts an obstacle at the confidence course on Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. Romania and Alabama have been partnered through the State Partnership Program since 1993 and are currently sharing information and lessons learned about addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

