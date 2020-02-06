Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 6 of 7]

    Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Romanian military delegation soldier repels down the side of a vertical shipping container established as a mock structure on Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. The State Partnership Program develops relationships between U.S. states and allied nations like Romania to create mutually beneficial opportunities for training and operations around the world.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:05
    Photo ID: 6230001
    VIRIN: 200602-A-RX711-717
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 12.9 MB
    Location: ANNISTON, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    State Partnership Program
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    Training
    National Guard
    Fort McClellan
    SPP
    State Partner

