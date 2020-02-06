A Romanian military delegation soldier repels down the side of a vertical shipping container established as a mock structure on Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. The State Partnership Program develops relationships between U.S. states and allied nations like Romania to create mutually beneficial opportunities for training and operations around the world.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:05 Photo ID: 6230001 VIRIN: 200602-A-RX711-717 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 12.9 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.