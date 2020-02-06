Alabama National Guard Command Sergeant Major Robert Wheat distributes envelopes containing honorary patches and historical information from the 31st Chemical Brigade to the Romanian military delegation trading counter COVID-19 tactics at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. Many of the Romanian soldiers in the delegation are chemical operations soldiers who quickly dawned the patches gifted by their state partnership program allies.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 18:04
|Photo ID:
|6229996
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-RX711-331
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|9.77 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
