Alabama National Guard Command Sergeant Major Robert Wheat distributes envelopes containing honorary patches and historical information from the 31st Chemical Brigade to the Romanian military delegation trading counter COVID-19 tactics at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. Many of the Romanian soldiers in the delegation are chemical operations soldiers who quickly dawned the patches gifted by their state partnership program allies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:04 Photo ID: 6229996 VIRIN: 200602-A-RX711-331 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 9.77 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.