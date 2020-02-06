Alabama National Guard Chief Warrant Officer James Hopkins briefs the conglomerate of Romanian military delegation members and fellow Alabama guardsmen as they prepare to observe several training demonstrations at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. The training demonstrations included cutting through concrete on an upper level, lifting heavy debris to rescue trapped personnel in building collapses, and lowering a casualty safely using repelling gear.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6230000
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-RX711-638
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.9 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
