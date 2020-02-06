Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan.

Alabama National Guard Chief Warrant Officer James Hopkins briefs the conglomerate of Romanian military delegation members and fellow Alabama guardsmen as they prepare to observe several training demonstrations at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. The training demonstrations included cutting through concrete on an upper level, lifting heavy debris to rescue trapped personnel in building collapses, and lowering a casualty safely using repelling gear.

