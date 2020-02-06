Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan.

Alabama National Guard State Partnership Program Director Lieutenant Colonel Ira Phillips showcases range equipment and describes U.S. Army qualification procedures to a Romanian military partner at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. Several Romanian soldiers visited the installation to learn about future training opportunities available to them through the state partnership program with Alabama.

