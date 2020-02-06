Romanian Embassy Defense Attaché Colonel Cătălin Constantin Mihalache follows a column of both Alabama guardsmen and members of the Romanian military delegation as they tour facilities and training areas at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. Mihalache traveled from the embassy in Washington, D.C. to join fellow Romanian service members discussing the capabilities of both forces battling COVID-19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:05 Photo ID: 6229999 VIRIN: 200602-A-RX711-560 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.34 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.