Romanian Embassy Defense Attaché Colonel Cătălin Constantin Mihalache follows a column of both Alabama guardsmen and members of the Romanian military delegation as they tour facilities and training areas at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. Mihalache traveled from the embassy in Washington, D.C. to join fellow Romanian service members discussing the capabilities of both forces battling COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6229999
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-RX711-560
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
