    Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan

    Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Romanian Embassy Defense Attaché Colonel Cătălin Constantin Mihalache follows a column of both Alabama guardsmen and members of the Romanian military delegation as they tour facilities and training areas at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. Mihalache traveled from the embassy in Washington, D.C. to join fellow Romanian service members discussing the capabilities of both forces battling COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:05
    Romania
    State Partnership Program
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    Training
    National Guard
    Fort McClellan
    SPP
    State Partner

