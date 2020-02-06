Romanian Embassy Defense Attaché Colonel Cătălin Constantin Mihalache observes an obstacle on the Fort McClellan confidence course in Anniston, Ala., June 2, 2020. Mihalache took part in a visit by several Romanian chemical soldiers working with the Alabama National Guard 31st Chemical Brigade to share questions and answers about the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:05 Photo ID: 6229998 VIRIN: 200602-A-RX711-485 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.76 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanian Military Delegation Tours Fort McClellan [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.