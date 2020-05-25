Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200525-N-SH180-1199

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 25, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    Photo ID: 6220834
    VIRIN: 200525-N-SH180-1199
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

