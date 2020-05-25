200525-N-SH180-1148
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2020) U.S. Sailors assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, observe a pair of F/A-18’s fly over the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 25, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6220833
|VIRIN:
|200525-N-SH180-1148
|Resolution:
|2800x2240
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT