200525-N-SH180-1148



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2020) U.S. Sailors assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, observe a pair of F/A-18’s fly over the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 25, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2020 21:08 Photo ID: 6220833 VIRIN: 200525-N-SH180-1148 Resolution: 2800x2240 Size: 2.2 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.