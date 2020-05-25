Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung Yi 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200525-N-VY375-1113

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jacob Tavenner, from Helena, Mont., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, removes the tail landing gear from an MH-60S Sea Hawk May 25, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 21:08
    Photo ID: 6220837
    VIRIN: 200525-N-VY375-1113
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 920.4 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HELENA, MT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

