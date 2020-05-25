200525-N-VY375-1113



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jacob Tavenner, from Helena, Mont., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, removes the tail landing gear from an MH-60S Sea Hawk May 25, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

