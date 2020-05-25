200525-N-VY375-1113
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jacob Tavenner, from Helena, Mont., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, removes the tail landing gear from an MH-60S Sea Hawk May 25, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6220837
|VIRIN:
|200525-N-VY375-1113
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|920.4 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
