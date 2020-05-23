200523-N-MQ442-1072



PHILIPINE SEA (May 23, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class John Arceneaux, from Colorado Springs, Colo., left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Magemma Bergado, from Latte Heights, Guam, serve ice cream to U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Aimee Theroux, from Agawam, Mass., aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an ice cream social May 23, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

Date Taken: 05.23.2020
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN