Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200523-N-MQ442-1072

    PHILIPINE SEA (May 23, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class John Arceneaux, from Colorado Springs, Colo., left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Magemma Bergado, from Latte Heights, Guam, serve ice cream to U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Aimee Theroux, from Agawam, Mass., aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an ice cream social May 23, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 21:08
    Photo ID: 6220829
    VIRIN: 200523-N-MQ442-1072
    Resolution: 4578x3434
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT