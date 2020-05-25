200525-N-SH180-1074



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2020) U.S. Sailors watch an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, take off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 25, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

Date Taken: 05.25.2020