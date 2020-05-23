200523-N-MQ442-1130
PHILIPINE SEA (May 23, 2020) – U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 1st Class Demetrius Peavy, from Pahokee, Fla., right, dispenses hand-sanitizer to U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Edmond Torrejas, from Terra Bella, Calif., aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an ice cream social May 23, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6220830
|VIRIN:
|200523-N-MQ442-1130
|Resolution:
|4300x3440
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PAHOKEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TERRA BELLA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
