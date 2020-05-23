Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    PHILIPINE SEA (May 23, 2020) – U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 1st Class Demetrius Peavy, from Pahokee, Fla., right, dispenses hand-sanitizer to U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Edmond Torrejas, from Terra Bella, Calif., aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an ice cream social May 23, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

