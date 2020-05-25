U.S. Army Col. James J. Tuite IV, regimental commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) commands the troops to their posts as part of the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

