(Center, from left to right) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region and the
U.S. Army Military District of Washington; Secretary of Defense Mark Esper; Vice President Mike Pence; and President Donald Trump; render honors during a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony in observance of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 16:53
|Photo ID:
|6220747
|VIRIN:
|200525-A-IW468-971
|Resolution:
|5359x3573
|Size:
|10.45 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
