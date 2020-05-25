U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield, sergeant of the guard, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), presents the wreath as part of the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

