U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield (center left), sergeant of the guard, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard); U.S. Army Master Sgt. Todd A. Taylor (center), The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own”; and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Thomas C. Dell’Omo (center right), The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own”; stand ready during the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

