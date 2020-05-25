National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

President Donald Trump; Vice President Mike Pence; and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, conduct a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony in observance of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

