    National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 20 of 29]

    National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    President Donald Trump renders honors during a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony in observance of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 16:53
    Photo ID: 6220751
    VIRIN: 200525-A-IW468-101
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

