CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2020) -- U.S. Army Capt. Paul Hinton, Watertown, Minn.; and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jon Peterson, Elbow Lake, Minn., assigned to the 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, take a break during the construction of new buildings within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. The 492nd EVCC performs construction projects throughout East Africa in support of CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

