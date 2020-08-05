CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2020) -- U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), install a split air conditioning unit on a new building while being photographed by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gage Daniel, CJTF-HOA Public Affairs, for the Army's upcoming birthday on June 14, within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. The 492nd EVCC performs construction projects throughout East Africa in support of CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

