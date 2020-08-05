Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa [Image 2 of 9]

    492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2020) -- U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), install a split air conditioning unit on a new building while being photographed by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gage Daniel, CJTF-HOA Public Affairs, for the Army's upcoming birthday on June 14, within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. The 492nd EVCC performs construction projects throughout East Africa in support of CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2020 08:26
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

