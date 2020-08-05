CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2020) -- U.S. Army Sgt, Paul Ludowese, right, Breezy Point, Minn.; and Spc. Nabin Karki, Fargo, N.D., assigned to the 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, install baseboards on a new building within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. The 492nd EVCC performs construction projects throughout East Africa in support of CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

