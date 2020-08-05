CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2020) -- U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jon Peterson, Elbow Lake, Minn.; Staff Sgt. Jeffery Puckett, Rush City, Minn.; and Capt. Paul Hinton, Watertown, Minn., assigned to the 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), stand in front of one of the new buildings under construction within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. The 492nd EVCC performs construction projects throughout East Africa in support of CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 08:25 Photo ID: 6212444 VIRIN: 200508-N-LO372-0213 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.2 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.