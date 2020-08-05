492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2020) -- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gage Daniel, right, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Public Affairs, photographs U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), CJTF-HOA, for the Army's upcoming birthday on June 14, during construction of a new building within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. The 492nd EVCC performs construction projects throughout East Africa in support of CJTF-HOA.

(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

