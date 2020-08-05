CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2020) -- U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, construct buildings to house personnel within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. The 492nd EVCC performs construction projects throughout East Africa in support of CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2020 08:26
|Photo ID:
|6212440
|VIRIN:
|200508-N-LO372-0172
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT