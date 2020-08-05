Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa [Image 8 of 9]

    492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2020) -- U.S. Army Capt. Paul Hinton, Watertown, Minn.; and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jon Peterson, Elbow Lake, Minn., assigned to the 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, take a break during the construction of new buildings within the Djibouti Base Cluster, Djibouti, May 8, 2020. The 492nd EVCC performs construction projects throughout East Africa in support of CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2020 08:25
    Photo ID: 6212445
    VIRIN: 200508-N-LO372-0218
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

