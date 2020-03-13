INARAJAN, Guam (March 13, 2020) Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen and the Performance Monitoring Team at CSS-15 remove a tree branch from the forrest during a cleanup hosted by the Inarajan Mayor’s Office. CSS-15 and their sister village of Inarajan routinely work together as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program to create, foster, and develop positive relationships between the military and local Guam population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destinyy Reed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 22:05 Photo ID: 6140161 VIRIN: 200313-N-YD647-0054 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 13.05 MB Location: INARAJAN, GUAM, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Destinyy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.