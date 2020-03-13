INARAJAN, Guam (March 13, 2020) Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen and the Performance Monitoring Team at CSS-15 pose for a photo with Inarajan Mayor Doris Lujan and family members after a trash cleanup hosted by the Inarajan Mayor’s Office. CSS-15 and their sister village of Inarajan routinely work together as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program to create, foster, and develop positive relationships between the military and local Guam population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 22:05 Photo ID: 6140158 VIRIN: 200313-N-VR594-1025 Resolution: 7384x4232 Size: 2.64 MB Location: INARAJAN, GUAM, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.