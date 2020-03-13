CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

INARAJAN, Guam (March 13, 2020) Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Adam Breault, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, from San Diego, collects trash during a cleanup hosted by the Inarajan Mayor’s Office. CSS-15 and their sister village of Inarajan routinely work together as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program to create, foster, and develop positive relationships between the military and local Guam population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
