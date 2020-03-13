Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts [Image 2 of 9]

    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

    INARAJAN, GUAM, GUAM

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    INARAJAN, Guam (March 13, 2020) Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Adam Breault, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, from San Diego, collects trash during a cleanup hosted by the Inarajan Mayor’s Office. CSS-15 and their sister village of Inarajan routinely work together as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program to create, foster, and develop positive relationships between the military and local Guam population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 22:05
    Photo ID: 6140157
    VIRIN: 200313-N-VR594-1018
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: INARAJAN, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Submarine Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

    TAGS

    volunteer
    relationships
    cleanup
    guam
    sub
    foster
    submariner
    trash
    squadron
    navy
    sailor
    submarine
    u.s. navy
    inarajan
    local community
    foster relationships
    beautify
    pickup
    sister village
    css 15
    css-15
    submarine squadron
    commander submarine squadron
    commander submarine squadron fifteen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT