    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts [Image 7 of 9]

    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

    INARAJAN, GUAM, GUAM

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destinyy Reed 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    INARAJAN, Guam (March 13, 2020) Senior Chief Machinists Mate (Auxiliary) Timothy Groehler, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, discards a tree branch during a cleanup hosted by the Inarajan Mayor’s Office. CSS-15 and their sister village of Inarajan routinely work together as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program to create, foster, and develop positive relationships between the military and local Guam population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destinyy Reed)

    Submarine Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

