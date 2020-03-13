Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

    INARAJAN, GUAM

    03.13.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    Inarajan, Guam (March 13, 2020) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen partnered with the command’s sister village of Inarajan during a cleanup effort, March 13.

    The effort served as a way for the Sailors and community members to foster relationships and continue efforts to beautify the village.

    “It’s important to our village that the submarine Sailors continue to volunteer and collaborate with our community,” said Inarajan Mayor Doris Lujan. “Events like these provide Inarajan with much needed assistance and the ability to clean the most affected areas on a consistent basis.”

    Sailors and community members picked up trash along the coastal line, roadways and near the Inarajan natural swimming pool. There were more than 30 volunteers whose efforts produced 40 bags of trash and multiple larger items such as tree branches, signs, and rugs.

    “Having a designated sister village is something that I’m appreciative of,” said Fire Controlman 2nd Class Patrick Trevino, a native of Versailles, Kentucky. “It allows Sailors the ability to grow relationships with a specific village and to see the direct impact that volunteer efforts have on a community.”

    Sailors on the island routinely help local schools and villages throughout the year as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program. The purpose of the program is to create, foster, and develop sustained positive relationships between the military and the local Guam population

    “I’m very appreciative of the Sailors and their families,” said Lujan. “Their continued support and cleanup efforts make a large impact in the continued beautification of Inarajan.”

    CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Piti, Guam, and consists of four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

    For more news from Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, visit our official CSS-15 website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/css15 and our official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SubmarineSquadron15/.

    Are you interested in taking orders to Guam? Want to learn more about the duty station and life on our island? For more information, check out the ‘Go Guam!’ website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/go-guam/ and download the ‘1st Fifteen’ checklist.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

