    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts [Image 8 of 9]

    CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

    INARAJAN, GUAM, GUAM

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destinyy Reed 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    INARAJAN, Guam (March 13, 2020) Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Keoni Cruz, from Puyallup, Wash., assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, and his fiancé, Tasha Hanley, from Seattle, collect tree branches during a cleanup hosted by the Inarajan Mayor’s Office. CSS-15 and their sister village of Inarajan routinely work together as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program to create, foster, and develop positive relationships between the military and local Guam population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destinyy Reed)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 22:05
    Photo ID: 6140163
    VIRIN: 200313-N-YD647-0072
    Resolution: 3425x2283
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: INARAJAN, GUAM, GU
    Hometown: PUYALLUP, WA, US
    This work, CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Destinyy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Submarine Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

